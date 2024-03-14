See renderings of massive casino proposed for Hudson Yards

Developers are vying for a chance to build a full-service casino in the NYC metro area, with Related Companies and Wynn Resorts unveiling renderings of a proposed gaming project in the Hudson Yards neighborhood. The plan includes a casino, hotel, and practical amenities like a daycare center and public school. The project aims to create jobs, spur economic activity, and revitalize the West Side. Governor Kathy Hochul supports granting the three licenses in the metro region, with competing bids in various neighborhoods around NYC. Critics, however, argue against the societal costs of gambling.

