Secret nuclear bunker just 10mins from Cheltenham racecourse has 2ft-thick walls built to protect PM from apocalypse

A secret nuclear bunker, located just ten minutes from Cheltenham Races, was built to protect the Prime Minister in the event of a nuclear conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War era. The bunker, located in the Cotswold village of Ullenwood, has two feet thick walls designed to protect occupants from a nuclear blast wave. It served as a sanctuary for government officials and had its own water supply, generator, and over 30 phone lines. The site was later sold to Gloucestershire County Council and used as a training center in the 1980s. Plans to open the Barnton Quarry Nuclear Bunker near Edinburgh to the public as a museum have been approved by the City of Edinburgh Council.

