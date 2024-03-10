Sean O’Malley passes critical test at UFC 299 with first title defense

In a highly anticipated rematch, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley avenged the only loss of his career by defeating Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in Miami. O’Malley dominated the fight through the first three rounds, but Vera came on strong in the later rounds. However, O’Malley showcased his resilience and skill, ultimately winning the fight on points. Despite a close call towards the end of the fight, O’Malley proved that he has what it takes to defend his title. This victory was a significant moment for O’Malley, who was determined to erase the memory of his loss to Vera in their previous meeting. While O’Malley faced a tough opponent in Vera, he proved that he is a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division of the UFC.

