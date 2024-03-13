Sea of Stars to Get 3-Player Co-op Mode Soon

Sabotage Studio announces a cooperative mode for 3 players, which is currently in development for Sea of Stars in its different versions.

It was one of the biggest surprises of 2023, and one of the best indies we remember in the video game industry. It is none other than Sea of Stars, the wonderful role-playing game developed by Sabotage Studio.

With a DLC on the way and even a sequel in their plans, it is also worth mentioning that Sea of Stars will receive physical editions (which you can already pre-order at GAME) in the month of May.

But these are not the only novelties for the acclaimed JRPG, not by a long shot. Sabotage Studio is even considering a second DLC, but first an important addition will be made to the game.

It is something that is surprising in a single-player title like this, especially considering it is a JRPG inspired by 16-bit classics, but it is certainly an exciting novelty.

Sea of Stars will receive a cooperative mode for 3 players, which is currently in development. There is no set release date yet, but it could arrive later this year.

A brief look at this game mode has been revealed, and soon more details will be provided by Sabotage Studio.

Play Sea of Stars with two friends

In a few months, you will be able to play Sabotage Studio’s JRPG with two friends, as a great free novelty for all versions of the game.

This cooperative mode for 3 players is part of the Single Player + mode, and is currently in development. It is very likely to be available later this year.

These are the details revealed by the Sea of Stars studio:

”This mode allows three players to travel together in Sea of Stars. Remaining true to the core turn-based gameplay, each player will participate in traversal and combat with a new cooperative timed hit mechanic”.

On the other hand, Sabotage Studio has confirmed that Sea of Stars has already surpassed 5 million players across all platforms.

These are not sales figures as such, as the JRPG is available on PS Plus (Extra and Premium), PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass, but it is definitely great news.

Sea of Stars is one of the best role-playing games you can play today, set in the same universe as The Messenger (Sabotage Studio’s previous game). It is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.