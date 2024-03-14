Schumer calls for new Israel elections – NBC New York

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging Israel to hold new elections, expressing concerns about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there. Schumer believes that Netanyahu has aligned himself with far-right extremists and has been too willing to tolerate civilian casualties in Gaza, which is damaging support for Israel globally. Schumer’s criticism comes as more Democrats push back against Israel and President Joe Biden increases pressure on Netanyahu’s government to pay more attention to the civilian death toll in Gaza. Schumer calls for a healthy decision-making process about Israel’s future, suggesting that a new election is needed. He believes that without significant changes in leadership, there will never be peace in the region. Netanyahu’s popularity in Israel has suffered, and Schumer’s call for new elections may be challenging for him to navigate.

