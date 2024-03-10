Scarlett Johansson skewers Katie Britt on ‘SNL’

The recent episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” featured a parody of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech and US Sen. Katie Britt’s GOP rebuttal. Actress Scarlett Johansson portrayed Britt in the sketch, poking fun at her odd kitchen backdrop and her scripted remarks about the migrant crisis. The spoof included references to a scene from “Get Out” and a fake infomercial for a diamond-studded necklace. The episode also featured a comedic portrayal of an amped-up Biden by Mike Day, taking shots at Republican politicians. The episode was hosted by James Brolin and featured Ariana Grande as the musical guest.

