Save Up to 75% on 12 Awesome PS4 and PS5 Games

Sony has introduced a new opportunity for players to expand their digital video game library with the “Essential Selection” promotion. This promotion offers discounts of up to 75% on over 1,000 video games for both PS4 and PS5 users. The promotion is set to end on March 28th, so players have a limited time to take advantage of these reduced prices.

3DJuegos has reviewed the highlights of Sony’s campaign and compiled a selection of 12 titles that are currently on sale. Some of the standout deals include Darkest Dungeon for 4.39 euros (previously 21.99 euros), Days Gone for 15.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros), Deathloop for 13.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros), and more.

Players can visit the PlayStation Store to explore all the titles included in the Essential Selection and find the best deals for their gaming preferences. The promotion offers a variety of genres and titles at discounted prices, making it a great opportunity for gamers to add new games to their collection.

In addition, PlayStation has announced 13 free games for March 2024 for PS Plus Extra and Premium members, as well as a new firmware update for the PS5 with DualSense improvements included in version 9.0. Stay tuned for more updates and promotions from Sony to enhance your gaming experience.