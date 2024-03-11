Saquon Barkley rumors: Eagles, Texans tabbed as 2 strongly interested teams in star RB’s sweepstakes

Saquon Barkley’s time with the New York Giants may be coming to an end as he becomes a free agent. Two potential landing spots for the star running back are the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, with Houston being his top choice. The Texans have a promising offense led by quarterback CJ Stroud, and adding Barkley would make them even more dangerous. However, the Eagles are also said to be aggressively pursuing Barkley, despite their history of not signing multi-year deals with running backs. Giants fans may prefer to see Barkley go to Houston rather than a division rival like Philadelphia. Stay updated on the latest news and updates about Barkley and the Giants by signing up for amNewYork’s email newsletter.

