Santos Challenges LaLota to GOP Primary on East End

George Santos, the ex-congressman who was expelled last year after arrest on federal fraud charges, has announced his intention to run for Congress on the East End. This sets up a potential GOP primary with U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota. Santos mentioned that prayer and conversation with friends and family led to his decision. The primary is set for June 25, with Santos facing charges including lying to Congress and misappropriation of campaign funds. LaLota responded, saying he is ready to beat Santos in the primary. This comes as a likely rematch between President Biden and former President Trump is anticipated in the fall.

