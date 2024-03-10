Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Harts stuns fans with new selfie

Melissa Joan Hart, known for her role as Sabrina in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has surprised fans with a new photo showing her in a disheveled look for her role in an upcoming true crime film. Despite concerns from fans about her appearance, it was confirmed that she was in character for the movie. Hart is currently working on The Bad Guardian, a movie about forced guardianship inspired by Britney Spears’ conservatorship. She has ruled out a reunion with the original cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, citing concerns about recreating the original magic of the show. In addition to her acting career, Hart made headlines last year for helping children escape a school shooting in Nashville.

