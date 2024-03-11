Ryan Gosling gives ‘greatest performance in Oscars history’ in show-stopping I’m Just Ken number with A-list cameos

Barbie fans have expressed their love for Ryan Gosling’s performance at the Academy Awards, where he sang the hit song “I’m Just Ken” from the movie Barbie. Despite the film being nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Original Song and Best Picture, it was overshadowed by rival film Oppenheimer. Fans were impressed by Ryan’s performance, with some calling it the greatest moment in Oscar history. The film’s director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were notably snubbed for nominations, leading to backlash from fans. The Oscars also saw Oppenheimer winning multiple awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

