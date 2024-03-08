Ryan Clark warned ‘next time it’s on’ by NFL star Tua Tagovailoa after First Take analyst’s live TV remarks over weight

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took Ryan Clark’s comments about his weight personally, according to his teammate Tyreek Hill. Clark had criticized Tagovailoa for not following his nutritionist’s advice before the start of the 2023 season, calling him “thick.” This led to a public feud between the two, with Tagovailoa asking Clark to keep his name out of his mouth. The issue was brought up again in Hill’s appearance on Clark’s podcast, where they discussed the situation and the quarterback’s reaction. Ultimately, it seems that the two were able to resolve the issue through a phone call, but the incident made headlines and caused some tension within the Dolphins locker room.

