Alexei Navalny’s long-time aid, Leonid Volkov, was assaulted with a hammer in Vilnius, Lithuania. The attack involved a car window being broken, tear gas being sprayed, and Volkov being hit with a hammer. Lithuanian authorities are investigating the incident, and the Foreign Affairs Minister called the assault “shocking.” Volkov and other members of Navalny’s group, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, are currently residing in Lithuania after fleeing Russia.

