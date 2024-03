Russell Wilson has decided to join the Pittsburg Steelers after being cut by the Denver Broncos. The quarterback will sign a one-year team-friendly contract with the Steelers, with $38 million of his salary being paid by the Broncos. Wilson had also met with the Giants before deciding on the Steelers. This move gives Pittsburgh a veteran option at quarterback and offers Wilson a chance for a fresh start and to prove himself as an effective player. The situation is still developing.

