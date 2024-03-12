Rushville crash kills 3 children, 2 adults after school bus collides with semi west of Springfield, Illinois

A tragic accident in Rushville, Illinois resulted in the deaths of five people, including three children, after a school bus collided with a semitruck on Monday. The crash occurred on Illinois Route 24, causing both vehicles to catch on fire. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The community of Rushville, with a population of about 3,000, is mourning the loss of life in this devastating incident. The victims’ identities have not yet been released, and their bodies are being transported for autopsies. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy.

