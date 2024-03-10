Rookie Kyle MacLean sticking with Islanders for rest of season

Kyle MacLean has earned a spot on the New York Islanders’ roster for the rest of the season after impressing in the AHL and during his time with the team. The 24-year-old rookie from Basking Ridge, N.J. has become the team’s fourth line center of the future, and his play has helped the Islanders win five games in a row. MacLean’s presence on the team has also allowed for a reshuffling of the forward lines, which has led to success on the ice. His performance has even influenced the team’s decision to stand pat at the trade deadline. MacLean is excited to continue contributing to the team’s success down the stretch of the season.

