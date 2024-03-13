Robert F Kennedy Jr is on another planet with Aaron Rodgers VP pick but could battle Trump for 2nd name on 2024 wishlist

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering unconventional choices for his potential running mates in the 2024 presidential race. This includes NFL star Aaron Rodgers and former pro-wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura. Other names on his list include Tulsi Gabbard, Rand Paul, and Andrew Yang. Kennedy is known for his skepticism around vaccines, a stance that Rodgers shares. While these choices may shake up the race, it is unlikely that they will join the campaign trail given their current commitments and the unlikelihood of winning as an independent candidate. Ultimately, Kennedy’s choices for VP may be seen as out of the box and possibly unrealistic.

