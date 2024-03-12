Robert F. Kennedy Jr. considering Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura for running mate, ABC News says

The potential running mates for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy have been revealed as New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura. Kennedy has not made a formal offer to either individual yet, but both have reportedly shown interest in the position. Kennedy is expected to select a running mate soon in order to apply for ballot access in certain states. Ventura has already participated in a Kennedy rally, while Rodgers was recently pictured hiking with Kennedy. Stay tuned for updates on who Kennedy ultimately chooses as his running mate.

