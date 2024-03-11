Robert Downey Jr. wins Supporting Actor at Oscars 2024 for ‘Oppenheimer’

Robert Downey Jr. has finally won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 96th Academy Awards for his role as Lewis Strauss in the film “Oppenheimer.” This marks his third Oscar nomination, with his first two nominations for “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder.” Downey’s career has seen a resurgence in recent years, with his role in “Oppenheimer” earning him critical acclaim and awards recognition. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, received the most nominations at the Oscars in 2024. Downey has thanked his wife, Susan, for her support throughout his career and has been praised by his co-stars for his professionalism and talent. The actor has reflected on his journey in the industry and the challenges of portraying his character in “Oppenheimer.”

