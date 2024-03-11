Robert Downey Jr. wins first Oscar for ‘Oppenheimer’ – NBC New York

After three decades of being nominated, Robert Downey Jr. has finally won his first Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in “Oppenheimer.” Downey thanked his wife for loving him back to life and also humorously attributed his success to his terrible childhood. The actor, who has openly discussed his past struggles with drug addiction, expressed gratitude for not winning an Oscar in 1993, when he felt he was not on the right path. Downey’s win solidified his frontrunner status for this awards season, with “Oppenheimer” winning a total of seven Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards.

