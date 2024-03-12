Rittich gets 2nd shutout of season, Kings snap Islanders 6-game winning streak 3-0

Los Angeles Kings goaltender David Rittich shined with a shutout performance, stopping 26 shots in a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders. Adrian Kempe scored his 20th goal of the season, helping the Kings snap the Islanders’ six-game winning streak. It was Rittich’s second shutout of the season and the team’s fifth overall. The Islanders, who are tied for a playoff spot, struggled on the power play and were shut out for the fifth time this season. Kempe’s goal and Phillip Danault’s goal in the third period secured the victory for the Kings. Overall, it was a strong performance for the Kings, who are currently third in the Pacific Division with 77 points.

