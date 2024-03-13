‘Ridiculous’ blasts son after Social Security put a $1 billion hold on deceased dad’s bank funds because of overpayments

A son, Ralph Kramden, faced confusion and stress over his late father’s Social Security benefits after his passing overseas. He shared his experience on a subreddit, discussing the challenges he faced in dealing with the Social Security Administration and repaying overpayments. Kramden highlighted the importance of notifying the SSA of a loved one’s death to potentially receive survivor benefits. The SSA offers benefits to surviving spouses, children, and other dependents of the deceased. It is crucial to follow the necessary steps to claim these benefits. For more information, individuals can contact the SSA directly.

Read more