Richard Simmons, fitness guru, releases dance track on Facebook

Reclusive fitness guru Richard Simmons surprised fans this week by releasing a forgotten dance track titled “Aerobique.” The 75-year-old former extrovert had been increasingly secluded in recent years, sparking wild rumors about his disappearance. However, Simmons seems to be reconnecting with fans, with many expressing enthusiasm for his new music. The track has a late 1980s European dance energy and features Simmons on vocals. In addition to the music release, Simmons also shared touching memories of his late mother and expressed his disapproval of a planned film about his life starring Pauly Shore. Fans have expressed gratitude for Simmons’ recent public appearances and the return of his music.

