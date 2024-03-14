‘RHOBH’ fans drag Kathy Hilton for laughing at Sutton Stracke’s health scare

Kathy Hilton is facing backlash for not taking Sutton Stracke’s recent health scare seriously during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 reunion. While Stracke experienced a medical emergency, Hilton was seen making light of her situation and joking about it. Fans were appalled by Hilton’s lack of empathy, but Stracke revealed that Hilton reached out to her following the incident. Stracke was diagnosed with exhaustion and dehydration after being taken to the hospital and is now making a full recovery at home. Despite the on-screen drama, it seems that the cast is supportive of Stracke during her health scare.

