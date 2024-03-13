RFK Jr. is considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura as possible running mates – NBC New York

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly considering New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura as potential running mates. Kennedy had initially planned to announce his vice presidential pick within 30 days, but that deadline has passed with no announcement. The New York Times first reported that Rodgers and Ventura were on Kennedy’s short list. Rodgers and the Jets have not commented on the matter, and Ventura could not be reached for comment. Rodgers had endorsed Kennedy last year after bonding over their opposition to Covid vaccines. This story was first reported by NBC News.

