Rey: A New Kind of Jedi Master in Upcoming Star Wars

Get ready, “Star Wars” fans! The galaxy is about to witness the birth of a new era, as Rey Skywalker sets out to establish the New Jedi Order in the upcoming film, which unfolds after the events of Episode IX. Fans will be delighted to know that Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as the spirited Jedi, once again brandishing her iconic lightsaber as she embarks on this new adventure.

In a galaxy not so far away, the story continues with Rey taking on a very different role compared to her past experiences—this time, she’ll step up as a mentor. During a chat with Den of Geek News, Ridley shed some light on what’s in store for us. She revealed that Rey, the one who overcame the lineage of Palpatine, is set to become a teacher unlike any other, certainly different from Luke Skywalker’s approach. Remember, it was Luke who tried to pass on his knowledge by setting up an academy after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Unfortunately, his plans were thwarted when his nephew and apprentice, Ben Solo, gave in to the darkness within.

When probed about her feelings towards exploring Rey’s new role as a teacher after our journey with her as a student, Ridley expressed a mix of excitement and anticipation. “I am, it’s very strange. I’ve been out and done many types of films. I think I’ve learned and grown a lot, I hope, as an actress. I think I’ll feel like I’m taking my first steps again,” she shared, hinting at her evolution as an actor and her renewed journey within the “Star Wars” universe.

As for the big question on every fan’s mind—when will production kick off for “Star Wars: The New Jedi Order” (a working title brimming with promise)? Although the exact timing is cloaked in uncertainty, Ridley offered an optimistic teaser during her talk with Collider. “I think it could be this year. It could be, but I’m not sure. Being honest, the writers’ strike has delayed things a lot, so the intention was this year. Hopefully, it will be, otherwise, I imagine it will be next year at the latest,” she said, hinting at a potential near-future release window.

It’s been a while since Lucasfilm, the brainchild of George Lucas, ventured onto the big screen with a “Star Wars” film. “The Rise of Skywalker,” which debuted in 2019, was the last time we saw a cinematic release from the franchise. Since then, although there’s been a maze of announced productions, some have faced indefinite delays or even cancellations. But it’s not all hushed whispers and waiting rooms—Lucasfilm isn’t sleeping on its laurels. Without a fourth season of “The Mandalorian” in sight, the studio has teased an exciting development: they’re working on “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” a cinematic chapter that will chart the further adventures of the armor-clad warrior and his young protégé, who has quickly become an adopted son in the hearts of viewers everywhere.

By bridging the space between the familiar and the brand new, the “Star Wars” universe continues to expand its boundaries, igniting the imagination of fans old and new. With Ridley’s return as Rey, the saga is set to embark on uncharted territories—where light and darkness will dance once more, and the future of the Jedi hangs in the balance, guided by the hands of a new generation. Stay tuned, the Force will be with us—always.