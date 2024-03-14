Rex Heuermann wife says he’s ‘not capable’ of Gilgo Beach killings

The estranged wife of Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann believes he is “not capable” of carrying out the four slayings he is accused of committing. Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce just days after his arrest in July, stated that she was giving Heuermann the benefit of the doubt and extended her sympathies to the victims. Heuermann has been accused of killing four women, known as the “Gilgo Four,” who were discovered on the Long Island beach in 2010. Ellerup has visited Heuermann in jail, although a sheriff’s spokesperson disputed the frequency of her visits. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been connected to the case through DNA evidence. The case went cold until it was reopened in 2022, leading to Heuermann’s arrest in 2023.

