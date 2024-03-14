Rex Heuermann wife releases statement – NBC New York

Architect Rex Heuermann has been identified as the prime suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, where the bodies of four women, all sex workers, were found along a coastal highway on Long Island over a decade ago. Despite the charges, Heuermann maintains his innocence, and his estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, has released a statement through her attorneys expressing her belief in her husband’s innocence. Ellerup has not been charged with any crimes and continues to visit Heuermann in jail. Heuermann faces several life sentences without parole if convicted and has pled not guilty to the charges. Investigators believe he may not be responsible for all of the deaths related to the case.

