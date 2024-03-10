Revolutionizing Electronic Waste Recycling with Gold – 80,000 Euros per Day

One of the main challenges posed by technological advancements is the significant amount of electronic waste that we accumulate over time. The responsible disposal of this type of waste has long been a concern for various institutions and experts, as advancements in technology have not been accompanied by effective recycling policies. However, a group of researchers has made a groundbreaking discovery – a sponge that can extract gold and other valuable materials from electronic waste.

According to a recent publication by PC Gamer, a team led by scientist Raffaele Mezzenga conducted an unconventional experiment aimed at recycling electronic waste using less energy compared to traditional methods. The current process of recycling waste typically requires large amounts of energy and expensive machinery. However, through this experiment, the researchers were able to reduce energy consumption and costs significantly.

The key to this innovative method lies in utilizing proteins from leftover whey serum, a byproduct of cheese production and similar processes. Once considered waste, whey serum is now recognized as a valuable source of protein. Researchers have leveraged this resource to recover gold from electronic waste, successfully extracting approximately 450 mg of gold from 20 circuit boards using 50 times less energy than conventional methods.

The process involves dissolving the electronic waste in an acid solution to ionize the metals, followed by immersing a sponge made of the whey serum proteins into the solution. The metals attach to the protein sponge, which acts as a virtual metal collector. Heating the sponge then converts the gold ions into easily removable gold flakes. The study estimates that companies could potentially earn 80,000 euros per day by recycling gold and electronic waste using this method. With further enhancements, the process could be further accelerated, energy consumption reduced, and the benefits amplified.

In conclusion, this innovative approach to recycling electronic waste highlights the potential for significant environmental and economic benefits. By utilizing unconventional resources like whey serum proteins, researchers have demonstrated a more efficient and cost-effective method for extracting valuable materials from electronic waste. This breakthrough could pave the way for a more sustainable and profitable approach to managing electronic waste in the future.