Reverie: Sweet As Edition – A Blend of Zelda & Earthbound Charm

Are you craving a gaming adventure that captures the magic of classics like The Legend of Zelda and Earthbound, but with a modern twist? Look no further than “Reverie: Sweet As Edition,” a charming game that combines the best parts of its predecessors with a delightful simplicity that’s sure to enchant fans of the genre.

It’s been quite some time since our last jaunt through Hyrule, and even longer since we’ve wandered through the unique world of Earthbound. While “Reverie: Sweet As Edition” may not boast the unrivaled quality of these titans of gaming, it does offer an accessible and engaging experience perfectly suited for an adventure-loving audience.

In “Reverie: Sweet As Edition,” players dive into the role of Tai, a young boy who embarks on a journey to visit his grandfather on the picturesque Toromi Island. This isn’t your typical island getaway, though—Toromi Island is steeped in ancient Maori mythology, where a tale tells of a group of fishermen whose efforts brought the island forth from the ocean’s depths. With Tai’s childlike wonder leading the way, you’ll face off against quirky enemies, solve imaginative puzzles, and explore locales creatively reimagined through the lens of Tai’s youthful innocence.

Picture this: you’re on an island—a seemingly mundane place smack dab in the middle of the sea. Yet this island has been transformed by the fantasy of a child’s perspective. Ordinary foes become as bizarre as a washing machine mid-spin, and a simple basement evolves into a sprawling maze of dungeons laden with brain-teasing puzzles. This is the world of “Reverie: Sweet As Edition,” where the mundane becomes the extraordinary, ready to keep you absorbed for a whole afternoon.

As you journey across the island, you’ll collect items and gain abilities that steadily shape your adventure, similar to the time-honored progression found in “The Legend of Zelda” series. With a trusty bat that serves as your makeshift sword and a slingshot for activating out-of-reach switches, not to mention skates for quickly crossing vast stretches of land, you’ve got everything you need. These tools aren’t just for show—they’re crucial in unlocking paths to conquer the game’s six dungeons.

Now, let’s talk gameplay. “Reverie: Sweet As Edition” doesn’t pack the same punch as “The Legend of Zelda” or the narrative depth of “Earthbound,” but that’s precisely the point—it’s all about unadulterated fun. With very easy-to-beat enemies and straightforward puzzles, it’s a game that’s friendly to players of all levels. For those seeking a challenge, there’s a hard mode and an extra dungeon waiting to be unlocked when you collect all the available doodads.

One thing to note—don’t expect sprawling side quests, deeply developed characters, or intricate game mechanics. “Reverie: Sweet As Edition” is stripped down to the essentials, making it an uncomplicated, enjoyable escapade. It offers a carefree, playable afternoon where the goal is simple entertainment, perfect for genre enthusiasts looking for an unassuming adventure.

If you’re still on the fence, here are 5 reasons to give “Reverie: Sweet As Edition” a shot:

1. The graphics are pleasantly charming and hit just the right nostalgic notes.

2. Its puzzles and enemies offer a refreshing originality.

3. Like the classics, it features collectibles and extras to satiate that collector’s itch.

4. There’s a satisfying progression system that rewards your efforts.

5. At its heart, it’s a relaxed and modest adventure designed purely for your amusement.

Wondering where you can snag a copy of “Reverie: Sweet As Edition”? You can find it on various digital storefronts such as the Nintendo Switch eShop, Xbox, PlayStation 5, Epic Games, and Steam for the price of €12.99. For those collectors out there, an exclusive physical edition is available at PlayAsia.

And if you’re looking for more gaming recommendations, Meristation has got you covered with a treasure trove of titles sure to catch your interest. So what are you waiting for? Set sail for Toromi Island and indulge in the sweet simplicity of “Reverie: Sweet As Edition.” Happy gaming!