Retro-style shooting game for Switch at crazy low price

In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

In a world where the streets vibrate to the rhythm of violence and chaos, criminal gangs dictate the law and police barely dare to intervene, a game emerges that promises not only to restore justice to the city, but also to provide you with hours of adrenaline.

We are talking about Huntdown, a hidden gem in the Nintendo Switch catalog with a proposal of frantic action and retro aesthetics. And best of all: it is now at a bargain price on Amazon.

Huntdown for Nintendo Switch

A chaotic world full of action

Huntdown takes us back to the golden age of video games, with graphics that remind us of classic 16-bit games, but with a fluidity and dynamism that satisfy the modern player. But what is Huntdown exactly about?

In this game, you immerse yourself in the dangerous streets of a dystopian future dominated by criminal gangs. As a bounty hunter, your mission is clear: clean up the city from this plague and deliver justice by your own hand.

What makes this game special is not only its premise, but how it executes it. Through gameplay full of shootings, chases, and explosions, Huntdown makes you feel like you’re in the center of an 80s action movie.

And Amazon’s offer is the perfect hook to give this title a chance: it’s one of those deals that make it worth expanding your Switch game library, especially considering we’re talking about a little-known gem.

Graphics and sound that transport you to the action of the 80s

One of the most outstanding features of Huntdown is its visual and sound design. The hand-painted 16-bit graphics, combined with hand-drawn animations, provide a unique visual experience.

The scenarios are full of details, from neon lights to graffiti, that immerse you in these 80s-inspired cities. And to complete the atmosphere, an electronic music soundtrack with synthesizers that seems straight out of an 80s action movie.

Addictive gameplay and memorable characters

Huntdown wouldn’t be what it is without its gameplay. The game offers a dynamic combat system, where it’s not only about shooting, but also how you move, cover yourself, and attack. Furthermore, the possibility of playing alone or in co-op mode adds an additional layer of strategy and fun.

The cast of characters in Huntdown is another of its strengths. You can choose between three legendary bounty hunters: Ana Conda, a former commando and firearms expert; John Sawyer, a cop who left the path of law and is half-robot; and Mow Man, a modified droid who kills for money.

And what about the enemies. Each criminal gang offers a unique challenge, from the punk dolls of the Hoodlum Dolls to the killer bikers of the Heatseekers. The variety of bosses and their territories make each confrontation memorable and challenging.

If you’re into challenges, Huntdown brings with it an arcade mode that challenges you to face players from around the world, climbing positions in the global ranking.

A hidden gem in the vast Switch catalog

Huntdown manages to balance nostalgia with innovation, offering a solid, fun, and visually stunning gaming experience.

If you were looking for a new title for your Switch that offers you hours of fun without compromising your wallet, you should definitely consider giving Huntdown a chance, especially with this Amazon offer that makes it one of the deals of the week.