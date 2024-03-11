Restaurants can convince diners to tip even more with trick

A recent study published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management found that including smiley face emojis on bills can increase the average restaurant server’s tip by 11%. The study showed that customers were more likely to tip higher when emojis were included with suggested tip amounts, leading to an increase in generosity. Emojis were found to stimulate positive emotions in customers, resulting in a larger tip. Typically, 18% to 20% gratuity represents satisfaction, but the presence of emojis saw tips increase at full-service restaurants, food delivery apps, and takeout orders. The research contradicts recent customer pushback against excessive tipping, with many expressing fatigue in constantly paying it forward. The study highlights the positive impact of small gestures, such as emojis, on customer tipping behavior and overall satisfaction in the service industry.

