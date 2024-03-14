Request for Development of Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Great Web

A petition for Insomniac Games is seeking for the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Great Web to be resumed, so they hope to achieve it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 may have been released and Insomniac launched the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man released on PS4, PC, and Steam Deck, but the leak about The Great Web has hurt its fans.

A video about the canceled multiplayer game based on the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe arrived on social media, which featured a trailer, but did not prevent its cancellation.

Nevertheless, many users have requested the reconsideration of this decision and for the PlayStation Studios developer to resume its creation.

At the time of writing this article, the petition has 2115 signatures and they hope to reach one of the first goals with a total of 2500, a number that may be growing.

“Hello everyone. Like you, I am also dismayed that the multiplayer game Spider-Man The Great Web was canceled,” reads the petition.

“This petition is to show Insomniac and Sony this desire and that we want to have this possible multiplayer experience.”

Various comments on the petition assert that PlayStation should focus on it and others take the opportunity to ask not to focus on bad movies; we imagine Morbius and Madame Web.

There are no guarantees that something like this will happen, although stranger petitions have been seen. But faith moves mountains and that is already more than enough for many, right?

The petition to bring back Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Great Web

In the now deleted trailer (via Insider Gaming), a game where players could control different Spider-Men (Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and other famous masks) was seen,

Players would share the universe and could travel through portals very much like Crossing the Multiverse, something that fascinated users.

We do not know why the game was canceled, but we repeat that this one seemed to be very advanced. Perhaps it was due to the recent layoffs at SIE?

This petition to bring back Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Great Web and be able to play the canceled multiplayer will continue to grow, the question is whether Sony and/or Insomniac will listen to it or not.