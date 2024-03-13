Report – NBC New York

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, will miss the start of the 2024 MLB season due to a right elbow injury. Cole underwent testing after struggling following his first spring training start in March. He is expected to be sidelined for one to two months and will meet with a sports surgeon in Los Angeles. Cole, who won the Cy Young award in 2023, has been a standout performer for the Yankees since signing a lucrative contract with the team. His absence will be a significant loss for the Yankees as they open the season against the Houston Astros on March 28.

