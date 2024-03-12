Rep. Lauren Boebert asks judge to drop restraining order against her ex

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has asked a judge to withdraw a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, just over a month after alleging that he had threatened to harm her and himself. The judge vacated the restraining order and dismissed the case after Boebert indicated she had not been threatened or coerced. Jayson Boebert had previously been charged with assault and other crimes, including an altercation with their son. Both Boeberts have agreed to stricter agreements, with Jayson relinquishing his weapons and ammunition and following other requirements in a separate protection order filed by their son.

