Reliever Cody Morris’ rough Yankees spring isn’t getting any better

Nineteen-year-old shortstop prospect Roderick Arias got his first hit in major league camp with the Yankees against the Phillies. Cody Morris, acquired from Cleveland in the offseason, has struggled in spring training, allowing seven runs in two outings. The news of Saquon Barkley signing with the Philadelphia Eagles caused a stir among fans at the Yankees-Phillies game. The Yankees faced difficulties as Luke Weaver was scratched from his start with a stiff neck while waiting for Gerrit Cole’s MRI results on his elbow.

Read more