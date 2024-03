Donna Brawley, also known as Razzle Dazzle the Rodeo Clown, has been a volunteer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for 27 years. Her colorful outfit and fun personality make her stand out in the crowd. Despite her flashy appearance, Donna does not get in the arena with the bulls. She is known for her sparkly and fancy persona, and her response to whether she faces the bulls is always the same: “No, I’m too cute for that.” Watch the video above to learn more about Razzle Dazzle’s story.

Read more