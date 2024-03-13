rapes rising across the borough, grand larceny decreasing in northern Queens – QNS.com

The latest crime stats released by the NYPD show an increase in reported rapes in Queens during the 28-day period from Feb 9 to March 10 compared to last year. Northern Queens saw a significant decline in grand larcenies during the same period. Five precincts in northern Queens experienced an increase in rape cases, while the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills had the steepest drop in grand larcenies. In southern Queens, the number of reported rapes also spiked, with the 103rd Precinct having the biggest jump in cases. Overall, major crimes across the borough remained relatively unchanged compared to last year.

