New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe was suspended for four games and fined $17,038 by the NHL Player Safety for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in a recent game. This is the second time Rempe has been involved in a dangerous hit against the Devils. Despite criticism from the opposing team, Rangers’ head coach Peter Laviolette defended Rempe, stating he was only tracking the hit. The decision for the suspension came after a phone hearing with NHL Player Safety.

