Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York suspended due to Amtrak Portal Bridge

Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York is experiencing delays or suspensions due to the Amtrak Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position. New Jersey Transit service is also suspended, with NJ TRANSIT Midtown Direct service being diverted to Hoboken. Rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St. New York. This is breaking news and updates are expected. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

