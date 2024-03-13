Queens’ second community-based milk depot site opens in St. Albans, lactating women encouraged to donate their milk – QNS.com

A new milk depot opened in St. Albans, Queens, where mothers can donate milk for babies in need. The establishment, owned by Charline Ogbeni, works with the New York Milk Bank to collect, pasteurize, and deliver donor milk to hospitals for premature babies. Ogbeni’s personal birthing experience inspired her to start Supporting Our Mothers Initiative, which aims to increase breastfeeding rates and provide access to donor milk for mothers in need. The depot’s opening was celebrated with representatives from the community and health organizations, emphasizing the importance of donated breast milk in saving lives. The event also highlighted the potential impact of more milk depots in lowering costs for accessing donor milk and providing support to new families.

Read more