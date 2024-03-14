Queens doctor charged with sex attack on another NewYork-Presbyterian patient – NBC New York

Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng, a gastroenterologist previously accused of sexually abusing patients in the hospital and drugging and raping women in his apartment, was arraigned on new charges of sexually assaulting a patient at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. More than 60 charges have been filed against Cheng, and prosecutors believe there may be other victims. Cheng’s medical license has been suspended, and he is facing multiple 25-years-to-life sentences. New York-Presbyterian has implemented new policies following Cheng’s termination to prevent future incidents of misconduct.

