Queens crash: 2 children struck, 1 killed by vehicle in East Elmhurst

Two pedestrians, believed to be children, were struck by a vehicle in East Elmhurst, Queens on Wednesday afternoon. One of the victims was killed and the second victim is being treated for a minor injury. The incident occurred at 100th Street and 31st Avenue, and few other details have been released at this time. This is still a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Eyewitness News encourages anyone with a news tip or story idea to reach out for potential coverage.

