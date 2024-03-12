Psychiatric center where 3 Ivy Ridge staff work refuses to say if they’re still employed after Netflix doc exposed abuse

A psychiatric center in Ogdensburg, New York, where at least three former staff members of the troubled teen school, Ivy Ridge, work is under scrutiny in the aftermath of a shocking Netflix documentary exposing horrific abuse at the school. One of the ex-staff members, Amy Ritchie, who worked as the director of the girls’ program at Ivy Ridge, is currently employed as a mental health therapy aid at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. Despite allegations made against her in the documentary, Ritchie has not responded to requests for comment. Other former Ivy Ridge staffers working at the center are also facing questions about their employment status. The allegations of abuse at Ivy Ridge have prompted calls for investigations and accountability from local officials and former students. The revelations in the documentary shed light on the dark reality of abuse and exploitation at Ivy Ridge, a school that operated under the guise of providing troubled teens with a disciplined environment for growth and development. The survivors of this abuse are now pushing for justice and accountability for the trauma they endured.

Read more