PS2 RPG Trophies on PSN Hint at Potential PS4 and PS5 Release

The trophies of a PS2 RPG appear among the PSN files and could have hinted at what would be one of the first classics to arrive in the retro catalog of PS4 and PS5.

If the creators of these retro projects for PS4 and PS5 had already announced that they are working on more games from PS1, PS2, and PSP on PS Plus, these trophies of an RPG on PSN provide more evidence.

It seems that TrueTrophies has been able to see that trophies from this memorable game appeared on PlayStation Network, indicating its -almost- premiere in the Premium area of PlayStation Plus.

We are talking about Grandia II, the role-playing game with origins in Japan that was originally released for Sega Dreamcast and later had a port to PlayStation 2; a version that many will be familiar with.

This classic can be played today on PC through Steam and on Nintendo Switch thanks to its HD Remaster released in 2019, which improves its visual aspect and adds an extra level of difficulty.

All this, and much more, could also come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 like many other classics of the best-selling console in history that are available in PS Plus Premium.

In the ResetEra forum, they remember that the “PS2 port of Grandia II is quite bad, but it seems that it could be one of the first PS2 games to arrive on current Sony consoles.”

But in the forums, they see that there is a trophy for completing the game on difficult mode, and this mode was added in the PC port, as mentioned earlier. Could it not be the mentioned port? Would some quality gameplay be involved?

To this news, we must add that the first Grandia game has also received its trophies on PSN, so both could be related and may arrive together.

The trophies of this PS2 RPG on PSN foreshadow something

It is still early, both to claim victory and to confirm anything. But the appearance of the Grandia II trophies on PSN is not without reason, we may see an announcement soon.

For many users, the Game Arts game is one of the most misunderstood games in history. Perhaps this return to the modern era will give it the recognition it deserves?

In our Top 10 misunderstood games previously linked, we already talked about the adventure, but soon many people will experience it for the first time.

If the trophies of Grandia II appear on PSN, perhaps Sony is preparing its return on PS Plus Premium, right?