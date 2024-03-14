PS Plus Premium now enables Crunchyroll on PS4 and PS5

Many players are eagerly awaiting news about the subscription service, and a few hours ago PlayStation announced the 13 free games for March 2024 for members of PS Plus Extra and Premium. The advantages of the Premium level are clear, with a classic catalog, game testing, and cloud streaming available in many PlayStation titles. However, there is something new that may pique your interest as it adds to your entertainment options beyond video games.

If you are one of the millions of users paying for PS Plus Premium, or even if you are not, Sony has just introduced a new incentive to opt for the highest level of the PlayStation subscription service. This surprising announcement was confirmed on the official blog, revealing that certain Crunchyroll series will now be accessible to PlayStation Plus Premium members via Sony Pictures Core.

This exciting news was announced on March 13 in various regions, including Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and France. Sony also revealed that PlayStation Plus Premium members will have access to a special catalog of 100 films from Sony Pictures Core to stream on demand, featuring Crunchyroll content.

Sony Pictures Core is not a new concept, as last October it was announced that PS Plus Premium users could enjoy up to 100 free Sony movies with their subscription through the application. Previously known as Bravia Core, this app allows players to not only watch these films and certain Crunchyroll series but also purchase and rent from a library of 2,000 titles. To access the app, simply go to the ‘Multimedia Content’ section on PS5 or the PS Store on PlayStation 4.

Overall, this addition of Crunchyroll content to PlayStation Plus Premium offers a new dimension of entertainment for subscribers to enjoy. The collaboration between Sony and Crunchyroll provides a diverse range of viewing options and expands the offerings available through the subscription service. Whether you are a fan of anime or simply looking for more content to enjoy, the inclusion of Crunchyroll series is a welcome addition to the PlayStation Plus experience.