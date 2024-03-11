Princess Kate of Wales responds to photoshopped image after photo redacted by news agencies

Catherine, Princess of Wales is addressing a controversy regarding an image of her and her children released by the Palace for Mother’s Day. The image, credited to Prince William, has been accused of being manipulated, with concerns raised about the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s hand and the absence of Kate’s wedding ring. Kate has taken responsibility for the poor editing and the image has been retracted by several news agencies. The photo was meant to reassure the public that Kate is recovering well after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

