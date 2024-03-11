Prince William is ‘commanding’ as Earthshot speech gives ‘escape’ from family health worries, says body language expert

Prince William made a commanding speech on the environment at the Earthshot Prize launch in London, demonstrating confidence and commitment to the cause. Body language expert Judi James noted his focus and determination despite ongoing family health difficulties. The Prince’s appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service without Princess Kate also sparked speculation, as she was attending a private appointment. Kate recently faced backlash for a photoshopped family image on Mother’s Day, leading to rumors surrounding her health, which palace aides have dismissed as “utter madness.” Prince William continues to advocate for environmental initiatives through the Earthshot Prize.

