Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to family of Uvalde school shooting victim Irma Garcia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to the family of a teacher who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting. They joined in the birthday festivities for the teacher’s sister during their visit to Texas. The couple had been supporting the family since the tragic incident. Markle had previously called to offer her condolences to the family after the shooting. The Sussexes also helped build a playground in Uvalde. The family faced another tragedy when the teacher’s husband passed away shortly after her death. The community is still grieving, with some parents expressing frustration at a report that defended the police department’s response to the shooting. Harry and Meghan continue to show their support for the family during this difficult time.

