Premier League winning manager considered by Newcastle United owners as Howe plan B

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is being considered as an option for Newcastle United should they decide to replace current manager Eddie Howe this summer. The owners of Newcastle United, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, are concerned about the team’s performance this season and are exploring potential replacements for Howe. Mancini, who has a strong managerial record and won the Premier League with Manchester City, is seen as a viable option for the club. Howe has until the end of the season to improve results and convince the owners to retain him, but ultimately the decision lies with PIF. The club is also looking for a new sporting director, with potential candidates being discussed. PIF’s goal for Newcastle is to compete for European spots and trophies, and the lack of success this season has raised concerns. The situation is being closely monitored as the club prepares for potential changes in leadership.

